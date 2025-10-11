New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Malte Hohlfeld, Executive Chairman of the German nonprofit organisation Global Bridges, highlighted India's unity during the Indo-German Young Leaders visit to Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "During our stay in India, we were received with great hospitality. A big shout-out also to the team of the Indo-German Young Leaders Forum because they have done an amazing job of putting us all together."

Reflecting on his first trip to India in 2023 with a German business delegation, Hohlfeld said the experience revealed the forward momentum of India. "As a matter of fact, it was my first time coming to India in 2023 with a German business delegation, where we first experienced the kind of momentum forward that India has, and we wanted to bring this to the next generation of leaders. And so when I returned to Germany, we had the idea of initiating a youth format between the two countries in order to bring young voices from different fields together and really find common solutions to shared problems," he said.

"Today, we had our first introduction to the Sikh faith, where we watched an introductory video about a religion that is relatively unknown in Germany. But from what I know, India is a very populous and diverse place, but still united," he added.

As part of their cultural exchange, delegates of the Indo-German Young Leaders Forum were introduced to Sikhism through a visit to the International Centre for Sikh Studies at Gurudwara Rakabganj Sahib. The visit included a holographic show and a discussion on Sikh history and values.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney accompanied the delegation and shared details of the programme. "Today, at the International Centre for Sikh Studies at the Gurudwara Rakabganj Sahib, a holographic show was organised for the 50 delegates of the Indo-German Young Leaders' Forum. They saw the show, and we had discussions on Sikhism. They all appreciated the show... To acquaint them with the Sikh history, ethos, principles, and our contribution in the modern society," Sahney told ANI.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended wishes to Germany on the occasion of the German National Unity Day.

He underlined the momentum of ties in the bilateral relationship as New Delhi and Berlin complete 25 years of the strategic partnership.

Jaishnakar wrote on X, "Warmest greetings to FM Wadephul, the Government and people of Federal Republic of Germany, on the occasion of German National Unity Day. Value the sustained momentum in our ties, as we complete 25 years of our Strategic Partnership." (ANI)

