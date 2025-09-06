Man dies in shark attack in Sydney prompting closure of beaches

A man attacked by a large shark at a Sydney beach has died of his injuries, the police said on Saturday, the first such incident in more than 3-1/2 years, which prompted the closure of several beaches.

The victim, yet to be identified, was attacked just after 10 am at Long Reef Beach, in the north of the capital of the Australian state of New South Wales, police said.

"He was retrieved from the surf and brought to the shore; however, died at the scene," they said in a statement, adding that the victim suffered critical injuries.

Two sections of a surfboard were retrieved and taken for examination, the police added.

It was not yet known what species of shark was responsible for the attack, which prompted Saturday's beach closures, authorities said.

The death is the first in a shark attack in Australia's most populous city since a swimmer killed off a beach in February 2022 became Sydney's first such fatality since 1963.

There have been three other fatal shark attacks in Australia in 2025, data from the state-run operator of Sydney's Taronga Zoo shows. In March, a surfer was killed by a shark in shallow water on a remote beach in Western Australia.