Man gets electrocuted while protesting against power cuts in Sri Lanka: Police

Colombo, April 3
A 53-year-old man, who was protesting outside the private residence of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the long power cuts in the country due to the ongoing economic crisis, got electrocuted after he climbed an electricity pole, police said on Sunday.
The incident happened on Sunday afternoon after the man in an inebriated condition climbed the electricity pole to protest the ongoing long power cuts in the nation and got electrocuted.
“He had climbed an electricity pole to protest when got electrocuted,” a senior police officer said.
Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis in history. With long lines for fuel, cooking gas, essentials in short supply and long hours of power cuts the public have been suffering for weeks.
On Sunday, the police also arrested over 600 people in Sri Lanka’s Western Province for violating a 36-hour nationwide curfew and trying to stage an anti-government rally to protest the country’s worst economic crisis.
The Sri Lankan government on Saturday imposed a 36-hour curfew as a nationwide public emergency has been enforced ahead of a planned anti-government rally over the worst economic crisis in the island nation that has hit the common man badly.
The nationwide curfew has been imposed with effect from 6 pm Saturday to 6 am Monday (April 4), the information department said.
