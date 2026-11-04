Man killed, four injured in separate shootings in Balochistan; Quetta residents protest high gas bills

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 4 (ANI): One man was killed and four others, including women and children, were injured in separate shooting incidents in Balochistan's Kech and Kohlu districts, while another man was found shot dead in Turbat, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

Citing local sources, TBP reported that Frontier Corps (FC) personnel allegedly opened fire on two brothers travelling on a motorcycle in the Bal Nigwar area of Dasht in Kech district.

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The deceased was identified as Shahjahan, son of Babul, who reportedly died at the scene, while his brother Imam Bakhsh sustained gunshot injuries. Both were subsequently taken to Teaching Hospital Turbat.

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According to the report, the authorities and district administration had not issued an official statement regarding the incident at the time of reporting.

In a separate incident in Kohlu district, three people, including women and children, were injured after a vehicle came under fire. Local sources attributed the shooting to a government-backed armed group, TBP reported. However, further details about the incident and the condition of those injured were not immediately available.

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Meanwhile, the body of another man, identified as Asif, son of Barkat, was reportedly discovered with gunshot wounds at Kallag Cross on the M-8 highway in Turbat.

Asif, a resident of Buleda, was found dead under circumstances that remained unclear, with the motive behind his killing yet to be established, according to TBP.

In a separate report, TBP highlighted a protest by residents of Quetta, who blocked Samungli Road to demonstrate against allegedly excessive gas bills and incorrect meter readings.

According to the report, protesters said unusually high bills had placed an additional financial burden on domestic consumers, creating serious difficulties for households already struggling with limited incomes.

The demonstrators alleged that consumers were being asked to pay thousands and, in some cases, even hundreds of thousands of rupees in gas charges, making it difficult for ordinary families to meet the demands.

The protesters called on the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and relevant authorities to conduct a transparent review of disputed bills, remove unjustified additional charges and provide financial relief to affected consumers.

The demonstration also disrupted traffic along Samungli Road, causing inconvenience to commuters and other road users. (ANI)

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