Man makes fake bomb threat, assaults cabin crew member on Singaporean Airlines flight, arrested

PTI

Singapore, September 28

A 37-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a cabin crew member of a Singapore Airlines flight and causing a fake bomb threat by claiming he had an explosive in his carry-on bag, a media report said.

The incident happened early on Wednesday when the police received information that one of the passengers in the flight SQ33 carrying 209 people from San Francisco to Singapore is claiming to have been carrying a bomb in his bag and has assaulted a cabin crew member, Channel News Asia reported.

The flight landed safely at Changi Airport at about 5.50 am under the escort of Republic of Singapore Air Force F-16C/D fighter jets. The police were also kept on standby.

The man was restrained by the crew, and police subsequently arrested him for making false threats of terrorist acts and for suspected consumption of controlled drugs, the report quoted a senior police official as saying.

The accused has been currently kept in the police custody prior to initiating the legal procedure.

The Singapore Airlines in a statement said the "unruly" passenger allegedly hit a cabin crew member.

The bomb threat was subsequently verified to be false, the Ministry of Defence said.

"Singapore Airlines apologises to all affected customers for the inconvenience caused by this incident. We are assisting our customers with the rebooking for any onward connections that they may have missed," the airline said.