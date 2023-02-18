man meets daughter born on day of quake

More than 10 days after the earthquake struck, rescuers overnight pulled out Mustafa Avci from the wreckage.

Avci, who was stuck under the rubble for 261 hours, met his daughter Almile for the first time and reunited with his wife Bilge (in pic).

Avci was in a stable condition and receiving treatment at a hospital in Mersin, Turkey, after being rescued.

Almile was born on the day of the earthquake. reuters