Man on knife stabbing spree in Poland school leaves 7 injured
The 19-year-old was detained after emergency services rushed to the scene of the attack
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Polish police say a man has been arrested after a knife attack left at least seven people injured at a vocational school in a city north of the capital, Warsaw.
The 19-year-old was detained after emergency services rushed to the scene of the attack at Vocational School Complex No. 4 in Ostroleka, the provincial police headquarters said on X.
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