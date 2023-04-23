Man spends Rs 17 lakh for round-the-world trip on cruise but the vessel leaves without taking him along

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 23

Imagine the despair when you pay a whopping amount for a luxury voyage but your cruise leaves without taking you along. Well such is the story of a man who paid £17,500 (Rs 17 lakh) for a round-the-world trip but was left stranded in thePhilippines.

Notably, Christopher Chapel was on the ship for days before he got off in the Philippines owing to some medical complications. He started feeling nauseous and lightheaded while on expedition and decided to disembark for short duration to get a medical examination.

The ship doctor advised to get some tests done.

The test results were not much serious and the doctors flagged the issue as a mild case of heatstroke. But by this time his vessel had already left the Philippines port.

The 72-year-old man, who was along with his wife, said he contacted cruise officials following its departure and was told that his medical condition was marked as critical, making his return difficult.

He claimed that the person who sent him away from the ship didn't even examine him.