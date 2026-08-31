Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], August 31 (ANI): Kyrgyz academician Gulzat Maiachinova on Monday highlighted the shared civilizational values between Kyrgyzstan and India through their revered epics Manas and Mahabharata, amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country.

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Speaking to ANI, Maiachinova, Head of the International Relations and Cooperation Department of the National Academy of "Manas" and a representative of the International Center for Civilizational Dialogue "Manas and Mahabharata", said the initiative is closely connected with PM Modi's vision of civilizational dialogue.

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"Actually, we know that in 2025, His Excellency Prime Minister Modi initiated, by himself in SCO Summit 2025 in Tianjin, the civilizational dialogue. And he proposed that through such kind of dialogue people can become more close to each other. Cultural will become more tied to each other. That's why our initiative is closely connected with his idea," Maiachinova said.

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Speaking about the two epics, she said, "Manas is the biggest epic in the world, the first biggest epic in the world. And this is our cultural code. This is our national identity. This is not just an epic for us. This is our life and our spirit. And Mahabharata is the same, the biggest epic in the world."

She said the two epics share several common civilizational values. "And in the two big epics, we are sharing common values like friendship, tolerance, also to be strength and to be cooperate with each other. So these values are similar to both civilisations, and I think that through coming to the our own traditions, our own cultural heritage, we will find out our way to develop new civilization with this our own cultural heritage," she said.

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Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, former Kyrgyz Ambassador to India Ibraimov Osmon also called PM Modi's visit a "big" and "very remarkable event", while highlighting the close relations between India and Kyrgyzstan.

"So, the visit of Mr Modi to Kyrgyzstan, it is a big, very remarkable event. We are very proud, we are very happy, because of between Kyrgyzstan and India, we have very close relations," Osmon told ANI.

Osmon, who served as Kyrgyzstan's first ambassador to India, also highlighted the contribution of Indian civilisation to humanity and drew parallels between Mahabharata and Manas.

"Indian civilization, one of the most ancient civilisations in the world. Like Chinese civilisation, Greek civilisation. So Indian civilisation the contribution of Indian civilization in whole humanity civilization is very big. So Mahabharata, as in the Greek epics like the Odyssey and the Iliad, it is one of the greatest epic poems in the world. And the Manas, of course, as a greatest, biggest epic poem also is, you know, one of mounds of international culture civilisation," he said.

The former ambassador also highlighted educational ties between the two countries, saying around 10,000 Indian students are studying in Kyrgyzstan. "Look at the, you know, streets of Bishkek. Of course, today, less people due to, you know, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit over here...I know about 10,000 Indian young youngsters are studying here," Osmon said.

He said he was proud of his role in encouraging Indian students to study in Kyrgyzstan.

"I am, as I am the first ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to India, I'm very proud, because I, you know, did my best to bring, to recruit Indian students to Kyrgyzstan," he said.

Osmon also called for greater educational exchanges, saying Kyrgyz students should also study in India. "And Kyrgyz students also should go to India, because I know in India, a lot of the best universities. Say Jawaharlal Nehru University, it is sort of, you know, number one university in India, Delhi University," he said.

He further called for stronger scientific cooperation and greater use of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme.

"ITEC program, it was opened in my time as ambassador, ITEC program. Because India is best minds of in terms of information and information technology in India- Bangalore, the Indian Academy of Sciences of India. So we should do something to send our students, our young scientists to India, because India is great power in terms of science," Osmon said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bishkek on Sunday, where he will participate in the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, marking the next leg of his two-country visit after concluding his state visit to Uzbekistan.

PM Modi arrived in the Kyrgyz capital at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov.

The 26th SCO Summit will bring together leaders of member states to deliberate on regional and international issues and ways to further strengthen cooperation within the grouping.

The Prime Minister's arrival was met with enthusiasm among members of the Indian diaspora and residents.

The Ministry of External Affairs said PM Modi interacted warmly with members of the Indian community in Bishkek and appreciated their contributions towards strengthening ties between India and the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Prime Minister was received at the airport by Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic. PM Modi is visiting Bishkek at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov.

According to the MEA, PM Modi arrived to participate in the 26th SCO Leadership Summit, which brings together 10 member states, 15 partner countries and two observer countries to advance dialogue and cooperation on regional and global issues.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit. (ANI)

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