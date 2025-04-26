DT
Home / World / Manipur's home-grown talent, Yaoreishim from Ukhrul district, showcases intricate leather craftsmanship, has big ambitions

Manipur's home-grown talent, Yaoreishim from Ukhrul district, showcases intricate leather craftsmanship, has big ambitions

Yaoreishim LA, a 30-year-old leather craftsman from Manipur's Ukhrul district, is making a mark with his handcrafted accessories, blending tradition with modern design. His journey from a small village to launching his own brand stands as a story of resilience and ambition.
ANI
Updated At : 02:51 PM Apr 26, 2025 IST
Ukhrul (Manipur) [India], April 26 (ANI): Yaoreishim LA, a 30-year-old leather craftsman, is steadily building a name for himself through his handcrafted, custom-designed wallets, bags, belts, and even cowboy hats, blending traditional skills with modern design in Manipur.

In the quiet village of Lamlang in Manipur's Ukhrul district, the young artisan is diligently working to realise his dream, crafting each handmade accessory with care and precision.

Raised by a single mother, Yaoreishim's journey is a powerful story of resilience, determination, and passion. He honed his skills through a diploma in footwear manufacturing from the Central Footwear Training Institute (CFTI) in Agra, a program supported by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME).

After gaining hands-on industry experience in Agra and Gujarat, he returned home with a clear mission -- to launch his own brand rooted in craftsmanship and identity.

In an interview with ANI, Yaoreishim highlighted, "I received a message from MSME after applying for footwear training in Agra. I attended an interview in Imphal and was selected. Through MSME, I got the opportunity to pursue a one-year diploma course in footwear making in Agra."

Yaoreishim returned to his hometown in 2020 after leaving his job due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with hopes of starting his own leather footwear business. By September 2021, with the encouragement and support of his family and friends, he officially launched his brand, 'Yaoreishim'. He envisions a peaceful and progressive Manipur where local artists and entrepreneurs like him have the opportunity to grow and succeed.

He stated, "It was a big problem for a startup like mine, as we rely on the internet, WhatsApp, and Instagram to sell our products. During that time, we couldn't make any online sales because the internet was shut down for over a month. It has been a real challenge for people like us."

Yaoreishim hopes to showcase his handcrafted leather products on the global stage and aims to begin exporting to international markets. At present, he designs and creates customised leather items such as wallets, bags, belts, cowboy hats, and more for both men and women. His journey stands as a testament to resilience and skilled craftsmanship, offering inspiration for local talent with global aspirations. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

