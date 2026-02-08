DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Mansoor bin Mohammed attends Day 2 of UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends Day 2 of UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:25 PM Feb 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dubai [UAE], February 8 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, attended competitions on the second day of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2026 held at the Training City in Al Ruwayyah, Dubai.

Advertisement

Sheikh Mansoor was accompanied by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, along with senior officers. Commanders of tactical teams from around the world were also in attendance.

Advertisement

During his visit, he witnessed the participation of some of the competing teams in the 'Hostage Rescue' challenge, one of the key components of the challenge. A total of 109 tactical and special police teams representing 48 countries took part in the seventh edition of the challenge, which calls for extremely high levels of precision, coordination, and tactical readiness.

Advertisement

The scenario involves a sniper from each team engaging a target from atop a tower, followed by the entry of the remaining team members into the building while accurately engaging multiple targets and safely extracting a simulated hostage represented by a very heavy dummy.

Sheikh Mansoor praised the efforts of Dubai Police, acting within the ambit of the Ministry of Interior, in organising and hosting the UAE SWAT Challenge.

Advertisement

Sheikh Mansoor noted the sustained growth of the event year after year and its success in achieving the ultimate objectives of enhancing competitiveness, exchanging expertise, and advancing operational capabilities amongst police forces and special units worldwide, thereby strengthening their preparedness in addressing evolving security challenges and risks facing communities.

He also commended the UAE Swat Challenge for providing an exceptional platform for tactical teams and special units at both the local and international levels to share experiences, learn about the latest global best practices in rapid response operations, and assess levels of efficiency and operational readiness. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts