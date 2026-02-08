Mansoor bin Mohammed attends Day 2 of UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

Dubai [UAE], February 8 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, attended competitions on the second day of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2026 held at the Training City in Al Ruwayyah, Dubai.

Sheikh Mansoor was accompanied by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, along with senior officers. Commanders of tactical teams from around the world were also in attendance.

During his visit, he witnessed the participation of some of the competing teams in the 'Hostage Rescue' challenge, one of the key components of the challenge. A total of 109 tactical and special police teams representing 48 countries took part in the seventh edition of the challenge, which calls for extremely high levels of precision, coordination, and tactical readiness.

The scenario involves a sniper from each team engaging a target from atop a tower, followed by the entry of the remaining team members into the building while accurately engaging multiple targets and safely extracting a simulated hostage represented by a very heavy dummy.

Sheikh Mansoor praised the efforts of Dubai Police, acting within the ambit of the Ministry of Interior, in organising and hosting the UAE SWAT Challenge.

Sheikh Mansoor noted the sustained growth of the event year after year and its success in achieving the ultimate objectives of enhancing competitiveness, exchanging expertise, and advancing operational capabilities amongst police forces and special units worldwide, thereby strengthening their preparedness in addressing evolving security challenges and risks facing communities.

He also commended the UAE Swat Challenge for providing an exceptional platform for tactical teams and special units at both the local and international levels to share experiences, learn about the latest global best practices in rapid response operations, and assess levels of efficiency and operational readiness. (ANI/WAM)

