Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews preparations for inaugural World Sports Summit during DSC Board meeting

Dubai [UAE], December 24 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, has affirmed that the World Sports Summit being organised by the Dubai Sports Council adds a new page to Dubai's sporting calendar that embodies the emirate's unwavering commitment to helping build a better future for humanity.

Organised under the directives and patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, the distinctive event will be held at the Madinat Jumeirah through 29 and 30 December under the slogan 'Uniting the World Through Sports.'

The inaugural edition of the event is meant to be an exceptional global platform that will bring together more than 1,500 distinguished attendees, including international sporting stars and legends, sports sector leaders and decision-makers, and representatives of international sports federations and organisations.

Chairing a meeting of the Dubai Sports Council's Board of Directors, Sheikh Mansoor expressed confidence that the new sporting platform would help bring the world closer. "In the context of Dubai's approach to hosting global platforms that make a difference in diverse fields such as government work, leadership and artificial intelligence, among others, we are proud to present a new global summit in the sports sector, which embodies the vision of our leadership in promoting sports as a positive force that transcends borders, a driver of development, and an effective tool in building a better future for humanity," Sheikh Mansoor stated.

Also attending the meeting was Khalfan Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), along with the members of the Board of Directors, namely Ali Al Mutawa, Ahmed Al Khaja, Ismail Al Hashemi, and Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the DSC. Sheikh Mansoor reviewed preparations for hosting the first edition of the World Sports Summit, which is meant to highlight Dubai's efforts to offer a unifying platform for global dialogue while shaping the future of sports.

Marking a new phase, "The World Sports Summit represents the culmination of a phase of exceptional institutional work and qualitative achievements for the sports sectors in the UAE and the region. It is also the beginning of a new phase that lays clearer foundations for the future of sports and unites international efforts towards developing this vital sector in a way that serves humanity and society," Sheikh Mansoor said.

"The summit will be a global platform that brings together leaders and decision-makers to discuss the current state of sports and anticipate its future trajectories, whether in terms of governance and professional management, developing athletes' performances, building integrated systems for training and infrastructure, attracting and nurturing talent, or utilising artificial intelligence applications to advance the sports system," he added.

Inspecting preparations underway for the World Sports Summit, His Highness Sheikh Mansoor commended the efforts exerted by various teams in organising the inaugural edition of the summit, which will bring together leading figures from diverse national Olympic committees and international federations, organisers of global events, as well as sports stars and legends who have contributed to establishing sports as a force for social and economic empowerment, and as a driver of humanitarian causes with global impact. Sheikh Mansoor assured various teams involved with the event that Dubai is fully prepared to host the global event thanks to its advanced infrastructure, qualified national competencies, and exceptional organisational acumen across diverse sectors.

It was announced during the meeting that all organisational aspects of the summit are in place, including arrangements to receive distinguished speakers and guests before the formal opening of the event, in addition to their participation in accompanying events and activities being held by the Dubai Sports Council. (ANI/WAM)

