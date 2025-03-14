Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 14 (ANI/WAM): His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, attended today a Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted in his honour by Sheikh Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed at his residence in Abu Dhabi.

During the gathering, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed exchanged Ramadan greetings with attendees, extending his best wishes for their health and happiness during the blessed month.

In return, the attendees expressed their heartfelt wishes for the UAE's continued prosperity, hoping that this holy occasion would bring further progress and well-being to the UAE's leadership, government, and people.

The attendees also exchanged cordial discussions on the importance of exchanging visits and strengthening bonds, reflecting the authentic values of Emirati society--especially in the Year of Community, which emphasises reinforcing social bonds.

The banquet was attended by several Sheikhs, senior officials, and dignitaries from across the UAE. (ANI/WAM)

