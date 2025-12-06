Mansour bin Zayed attends World Arabian Horse Championship Supreme in Doha

Doha [Qatar], December 6 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, on Saturday attended the World Arabian Horse Championship Supreme Qatar 2025 - Global Champions Arabians Tour, held in Doha, Qatar, in the presence of several sheikhs, leading Arabian horse owners and equestrian enthusiasts.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the organisation of the championship and its distinguished international participation, reflecting the significant progress of the State of Qatar in the sports sector, wishing Qatar continued advancement and prosperity across all fields.

The championship featured 70 horses from 10 countries, which qualified through international rounds held in the Gulf, Europe and the Americas. The prize pool amounts to EUR4.9 million, underscoring the scale and global standing of the event.

The championship represents a pivotal milestone in the Horses Tour, bringing together elite winners from international rounds in a competition rich in cultural and historical significance rooted in Arabian horse heritage.

Accompanying Sheikh Mansour during the visit were Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority; and Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed had arrived in Doha earlier today, where he was received at Doha International Airport by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, Personal Representative of the Amir of Qatar. (ANI/WAM)

