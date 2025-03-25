DT
Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his palace's Al Barza Majlis

Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his palace's Al Barza Majlis

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, hosted sheikhs, officials, and citizens at his Al Barza Majlis in Abu Dhabi. The meeting reinforced the strong ties between the leadership and the people, reflecting Mansour's commitment to social cohesion and citizen engagement.
ANI
Updated At : 06:12 AM Mar 25, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 25 (ANI)/WAM): Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has received a number of sheikhs, officials, and UAE citizens at his palace's Al Barza Majlis in Abu Dhabi.

Mansour and the attendees exchanged cordial conversations that reflected the deep bonds between the wise leadership and the people of the nation. The meeting also addressed several topics related to national and UAE citizen affairs.

This gathering comes as part of Mansour bin Zayed's keenness to strengthen social cohesion by directly engaging with UAE citizens and listening to their aspirations, contributing to the prosperity and well-being of the nation and its people.

The attendees expressed their happiness at meeting Mansour, affirming that such gatherings embody the genuine approach of the leadership in maintaining continuous communication with the community and ensuring their needs are met.

The meeting was attended by a number of sheikhs, senior officials, and numerous UAE citizens. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

