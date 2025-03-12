Port Louis [Mauritius], March 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighted the connection between the recently concluded Maha Kumbh Mela and the people of Mauritius while stating that many people from the island nation participated in the religious congregation in Prayagraj.

Stating that though many families attended Maha Kumbh Mela, many couldn't, and that's why he has brought the holy Sangam water here, which will be merged with Ganga Talab tomorrow.

"Many families from Mauritius attended the Maha Kumbh recently. The world was surprised to see the world's largest gathering attended by 65-66 crore people," PM Modi said addressing a gathering of the Indian community at a special event held at the Trianon Convention Centre.

"Many families of Mauritius could not attend the Maha Kumbh. I was concerned about their sentiments. Hence, I brought the holy water from the Sangam from the time of Maha Kumbh... This holy water will be merged into the Ganga Talab tomorrow...I pray that Mauritius reaches new heights of prosperity by the grace of Maa Ganga," he added.

The Prime Minister further emphasized the strong cultural bonds between India and Mauritius and reminisced about the Indian freedom fighters who were brought to Mauritius 200 years ago, where they were 'tortured' but found strength and inspiration in Lord Ram and Ramcharitmanas.

"When, 200 years ago, Indian freedom fighters were brought here by deceit, they were tortured, but in those tough times, Lord Ram and Ramcharitmanas gave them strength and inspiration," he said.

PM Modi shared his personal connection with Mauritius, recalling his visit in 1998 to attend the International Ramayan Conference. "I came here in 1998 to attend the International Ramayan Conference... I can still experience that faith today, which I experienced years ago."

"The same emotions were witnessed last year when Lord Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha was organised in Ayodhya. The Mauritius government also announced a half-day holiday... This connection of faith is the base of the friendship between India and Mauritius," he added.

Notably, the event saw enthusiastic participation from the Indian diaspora, including students, professionals, socio-cultural organizations, and business leaders. It was also attended by several Ministers, Members of Parliament, and other dignitaries from Mauritius.

In his address, PM Modi thanked the Mauritius PM for his warmth and friendship and for his contribution to strengthening the vibrant and special ties between the two countries.

In a special gesture, he handed over OCI cards to PM Ramgoolam and his spouse, Mrs Veena Ramgoolam, the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

Conveying greetings to the Mauritian people on the occasion of their National Day, PM Modi recalled the shared historical journey of the two countries. He also paid tributes to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, Sir Anerood Jugnauth, Manilal Doctor and others who fought for Mauritius's independence and noted that it was an honour for him to attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius as Chief Guest.

Highlighting the shared heritage and familial connections that form the bedrock of the close people-to-people ties between the two countries, the Prime Minister appreciated how the Indian origin community in Mauritius had preserved and nurtured their cultural roots, MEA stated.

To further strengthen these bonds, a special carve-out for Mauritius has been made, whereby OCI cards can be made available to the seventh generation of the people of Indian origin in Mauritius.

The Prime Minister underscored that India would be supporting several initiatives to nurture the Girmitiya legacy.

PM Modi noted that India was privileged to be a close development partner of Mauritius. He further elaborated that India-Mauritius special ties played a key role in India's SAGAR Vision and its engagement with the Global South.

Speaking about tackling the shared challenge of climate change, he appreciated Mauritius's partnership in the International Solar Alliance and the Global Biofuels Alliance initiatives.

In this context, PM also highlighted the Ek Pedh Maa Ke Naam ( Plant4Mother) initiative under which he planted a sapling at the historic Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanic Garden earlier in the day. (ANI)

