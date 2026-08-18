"Many lives lost, severe restrictions...local population deserves sympathy from international community": MEA on PoJK protests

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Amid reports of shortages of essential commodities and continued restrictions by the Pakistani government in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said that ordinary people in the region need "sympathy and solidarity" from the international community as people continue to struggle for their rights and access to essential services.

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Responding to questions about protests in PoJK and reports of disruption in supplies, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a biweekly media briefing, said that restrictions on essential commodities and everyday necessities had further worsened the situation, as several people had lost their lives and many others had been injured in the region during the demonstrations.

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"As I mentioned, many people have lost their lives there and also many people have been injured there, apart from that many people have also been injured. As I had mentioned earlier, quite a lot of restrictions have been imposed on essential commodities, ordinary things, and daily items there, and the situation is such that the common people there, the citizens, need sympathy and solidarity from the international community, and they should get it," Jaiswal said.

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His remarks come amid reports of prolonged disruptions to essential services and communications in PoJK, where protests have continued over a range of economic and political grievances.

The Human Rights Council of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir has separately called for the immediate restoration of internet services across the region, saying the prolonged shutdown has affected fundamental rights and caused difficulties for students, freelancers, businesses and Kashmiris living overseas.

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In a social media post, the council said the disruption had adversely affected freedom of expression, access to information and communication. It said students, freelancers and businesses were facing difficulties and financial losses due to the lack of reliable internet connectivity.

The council also highlighted difficulties faced by Kashmiris living abroad in communicating with their families and communities.

Arguing that digital connectivity has become essential for education, employment and communication, the council demanded that internet services across PoJK be restored without further delay.

Separately, the Human Rights Council of PoJK has raised concerns over the recent electoral process in the region, arguing that the completion of polling in most constituencies and the emergence of a party in a position to form the government do not, by themselves, resolve questions about transparency, participation and public confidence.

"The electoral process cannot be reduced to the number of seats won," the council said in a post on X, stressing that a credible public mandate requires transparency, free participation, fundamental freedoms and confidence in the electoral system.

The council cited the postponement of elections in Poonch and Sudhanoti, reports of violence, communication blackouts and electoral boycotts as issues requiring scrutiny.

It also pointed to what it described as a discrepancy between reports of low voter turnout and electoral boycotts in some areas and subsequently released official turnout figures.

"A reliable explanation is essential for this stark discrepancy between ground observations, official turnout and electoral results," the council said.

It further sought an "independent, impartial and credible audit" of the entire electoral process and urged authorities to establish an independent forum where candidates, observers and citizens could raise complaints and seek redress. (ANI)

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