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Home / World / "March towards democratic future cannot be halted": EAM Jaishankar calls for reformed multilateralism at UNGA

"March towards democratic future cannot be halted": EAM Jaishankar calls for reformed multilateralism at UNGA

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ANI
Updated At : 12:22 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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New York [US], September 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (local time) said the world is moving towards a multi-polar order and called for reformed multilateralism, asserting that large sections of humanity cannot be excluded from global decision-making processes.

Addressing at the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), he said the post-1945 global order is giving way to new realities, and the process of adjustment, accommodation and acceptance will not be easy.

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He further said that large sections of humanity cannot be kept away from the global decision-making process and stressed that the need for reformed multilateralism is becoming stronger with each passing day.

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“We are now well on our way towards a multi-polar world. The post-1945 order is giving way to new realities. This process of adjustment, accommodation and acceptance will not be easy. Much of the turbulence that we witness today emanates from those very difficulties,” he said.

The External Affairs Minister said the movement of a diverse world towards a more democratic future cannot be stopped.

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“Yet, the march of an intrinsically diverse world, towards a more democratic future, cannot be halted. Peace in a pluralistic order requires civil conversations, it requires broad-based consultations, it requires transparent decision-making,” Jaishankar said.

“Large sections of humanity cannot be excluded from that process. The case for reformed multilateralism only gets stronger day after day,” he added.

Further, Jaishankar said that the global system is witnessing a “weaponization of everything”, with finance, market access, supply chains, technology, resources and connectivity being used as tools of leverage, impacting trust and goodwill among nations.

"After eight decades of the UN, this should have become second nature. Instead, what we are actually seeing is a weaponization of everything. A mindset of extreme competition has set in, undermining institutions and establishing choke points. It extends from the world of finance to constricting market access, disrupting supply chains, and withholding technology,” he said.

“Resources and connectivity have become particularly subject to leveraging. As a result, nations are now more focused on de-risking and diversifying. Now, while this may secure their interests to varying degrees, the overall atmosphere is no longer that of trust or goodwill,” EAM said.

He further said India’s inclusive growth and progress have contributed to advancing the prospects of one-sixth of humanity, while highlighting the country’s efforts in improving health, nutrition, education and basic infrastructure.

“Given the state of the world, each member of the UN must ask themselves what they can do. Insofar as India is concerned, its inclusive growth and all-round progress have advanced the prospects of one-sixth of humanity. When health, nutrition, and education are effectively delivered, when drinking water, electricity, roads, and housing are ensured, this veritably lifts the global SDG outcomes,” he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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