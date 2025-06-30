Washington, DC [US], June 30 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday engaged in a telephone conversation with the Chief Advisor of Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammad Yunus, reaffirming the US's commitment to enhance economic and security cooperation between the two nations.

The discussion, as stated by State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce in a release, underscores the shared goal of deepening ties amidst global challenges.

During the call, Secretary Rubio and Chief Advisor Yunus focused on strengthening economic relations and promoting stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with the Chief Advisor of Bangladesh's Interim Government, Dr. Muhammad Yunus. The Secretary and Chief Advisor affirmed their shared commitment to deepening economic ties between the United States and Bangladesh and to enhancing security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region," Bruce said in the statement.

Meanwhile, Chief Advisor Yunus, in a post on X, spoke about the conversation with the US Secretary of State.

"DHAKA, June 30: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a telephone conversation with Bangladesh Chief Adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, at 7:30 PM today. The 15-minute discussion was warm, cordial, and constructive, reflecting excellent bilateral engagement between the two nations," Chief Adviser stated in his post.

Earlier in June, Bangladesh's National Security Adviser (NSA) Khalilur Rahman met with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau at the State Department in Washington, as per a statement from the Bangladesh Chief Adviser's Press Wing.

"They discussed the Rohingya issue, ongoing tariff negotiations between Bangladesh and the US, developments in South Asia, and the democratic transition in Bangladesh," the statement said.

"Deputy Secretary of State lauded the leadership of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at a critical juncture for Bangladesh and reiterated continued US support for Bangladesh," it added.

"Dr. Rahman separately met Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch and had fruitful discussions on the agreement between the two countries on reciprocal tariffs," the statement further read.

Meanwhile, India had imposed port restrictions on the import of jute and several of its derivatives from Bangladesh, with immediate effect, an official from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said.

The restrictions have been put on flax tow and waste (including yarn waste and garnetted stock); jute and other textile bast fibres, raw or retted; jute (excluding flax, true hemp and ramie); single flax yarn; single yarn of jute or of other textile bast fibres; multiple folded; woven fabrics or flax; and unbleached woven fabrics of jute or of other textile-based fibres.

Import of such items from Bangladesh shall not be allowed from any land port on the India-Bangladesh border, DGFT said. However, it is allowed only through Nhava Sheva seaport in Mumbai. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)