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Home / World / Maritime cooperation between India-Portugal as INS Sudarshini concludes port call at Ponta Delgada

Maritime cooperation between India-Portugal as INS Sudarshini concludes port call at Ponta Delgada

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ANI
Updated At : 10:48 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): India and Portugal deepened their maritime cooperation as the Indian Navy's sail training ship, INS Sudarshini, concluded her port call at Ponta Delgada, Azores, on Sunday as part of Lokayan 2026.

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Sharing the details in a press release, the Ministry of Defence noted on Monday that the port call witnessed professional and cultural engagements with the Portuguese Navy, strengthening maritime cooperation and camaraderie between the two navies.

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A formal deck reception was hosted onboard the Portuguese Navy's sail training vessel, NRP Sagres. This was followed by a reciprocal evening deck reception onboard INS Sudarshini for local military leadership, diplomats and members of the Indian diaspora.

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Notably, the ship also celebrated India's 80th Independence Day at Ponta Delgada on 15 Aug 2026. The ship was dressed overall, and a Colours ceremony was held to mark the occasion with pride and patriotism.

The release further noted that INS Sudarshini has now set sail for Lisbon.

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It added that on August 21, INS Sudarshini and NRP Sagres are scheduled to undertake a joint Passing Exercise (PASSEX) at sea, featuring coordinated sail manoeuvres and communication drills, further strengthening interoperability and maritime cooperation between the two navies.

In a prior statement, the Ministry of Defence had observed that INS Sudarshini, is on the flagship voyage of Lokayan 26, a 10-month transoceanic expedition, which commenced in January this year.

Reflecting India's rich maritime heritage and the vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam across the oceans, the ship will sail over 22,000 nautical miles, visiting 18 foreign ports across 13 countries.

It was also noted that during the course of the voyage, over 200 Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard trainees will undergo intensive sail training, gaining invaluable experience in long-range ocean navigation and traditional seamanship at sea.

The deployment will expose the trainees to nuances of life onboard a tall ship and provide opportunities for interaction with trainees of other Navies, fostering professional exchange and building enduring bonds of friendship, the release said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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