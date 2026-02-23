Maritime Labour Convention at 20: ILO, IMO reaffirm commitment to decent work at sea

Geneva [Switzerland], February 23 (ANI/WAM): The International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) marked the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006 (MLC, 2006), a landmark treaty that has reshaped working and living conditions for seafarers worldwide and strengthened fair competition in global shipping.

Adopted on 23 February 2006 by the International Maritime Labour Conference through an unprecedented tripartite consensus, the MLC, 2006 stands as a powerful example of social dialogue and multilateral cooperation in action. Governments, shipowners and seafarers came together to establish a comprehensive global framework to regulate working and living conditions in one of the world's most international industries.

Over the past two decades, the Convention has delivered concrete improvements for millions of seafarers. By setting clear and enforceable minimum standards covering conditions of employment, wages, hours of work and rest, accommodation, health protection, medical care, welfare and social security, and by underpinning them with strong compliance and enforcement mechanisms, the MLC, 2006 has effectively contributed to the realisation of decent work at sea.

At the same time, the Convention has helped level the playing field for responsible shipowners by reducing unfair competition based on substandard labour conditions. In doing so, it has strengthened the safety, efficiency and resilience of maritime transport, a critical pillar of the global economy.

The ILO reaffirms its commitment to the effective implementation of the MLC, 2006 worldwide, with the full support of the IMO, in accordance with its mandate. IMO and ILO call on all States and industry stakeholders to uphold their standards, strengthen compliance and work in partnership to guarantee seafarers' rights and promote a fair, inclusive and sustainable future for global shipping.

IMO has worked in conjunction with the ILO to develop and deliver key guidelines to support seafarers' rights, including those on dealing with seafarer abandonment cases and on fair treatment of seafarers in the event of a maritime accident and detentions in connection with alleged crimes. (ANI/WAM)

