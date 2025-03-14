Mark Carney takes oath as new Canadian PM

Ottawa [Canada], March 14 (ANI): Canada's Liberal Party leader Mark Carney was on Friday sworn in as the new Prime Minister of the country, replacing Justin Trudeau, Al Jazeera reported.

Carney, the 24th Prime Minister of Canada, took the oath of office in both French and English.

As per Al Jazeera, the economist and former central banker, Carney succeeds Trudeau amid soaring tensions over US President Donald Trump's tariffs and threats against Canada.

"Today, we're building a government that meets the moment. Canadians expect action -- and that's what this team will deliver. A smaller, experienced cabinet that moves faster, secures our economy, and protects Canada's future," Carney said in a post on X.

"Right now, we're building a government that will deliver what our country needs most. We're going to protect Canadians during this crisis and build a stronger economy for the future," Carney said.

Opposition Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has hit out at Carney over the past several weeks by likening him to Trudeau and his government's most unpopular policies. Carney served as an economic adviser to the Trudeau, but he was never an elected member of the Parliament of Canada.

In a post on X, shortly after Carney was sworn in, Poilievre said most of the new prime minister's cabinet served under Trudeau as well.

"A Liberal is a Liberal is a Liberal," the Conservative leader said.

Earlier, echoing Trudeau, Carney has said US tariffs on Canadian goods are "unjustified", Al Jazeera reported.

Speaking to reporters at a steel plant in Ontario on Wednesday - the day 25 per cent US tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium came into effect - Carney said his government would seek to jumpstart talks with the Trump administration.

"We are ready to sit down with the Americans, with the US government," Carney said. "I'm ready to sit down with President Trump at the appropriate time, under a position where there's respect for Canadian sovereignty and we're working for a common approach, a much more comprehensive approach for trade."

He said Canadian and American workers would "be better off when the greatest economic and security partnership in the world is renewed", as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

