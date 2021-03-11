Maryam Nawaz dares former Pakistan PM Imran Khan to show proof of ‘assassination plot’

PTI

Lahore, May 16

Pakistan's ruling party leader Maryam Nawaz has vowed that if ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan showed proof of the alleged “assassination plot”, the Pakistan government would offer him more security cover than what is being currently provided to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam's comments came after Khan claimed on Saturday that a “conspiracy” to assassinate him was being hatched in Pakistan and abroad, warning that if anything happens to him, the people will come to know about the perpetrators through a video message he has recently recorded and placed in a safe place.

“A conspiracy is afoot to take my life. I got full knowledge of this a few days ago. The conspiracy is being hatched here and abroad against me in closed rooms. I have recorded a video about it, naming all those involved in it. If something happens to me then the people will come to know who were behind it,” Khan had said during a rally in Sialkot.

Maryam, niece of Prime Minister Shehbaz, cast aspersions on Khan's startling claims and asked him to release the video immediately so that appropriate measures could be taken.

“We will ensure provision of security to Imran even more than that of Prime Minister Sharif if he (Imran) produces the video in which he has recorded names of those who have made a plan to assassinate him,” Maryam said during a rally in Pakistan's Gujrat district's Kotla on Sunday.

The senior PML-N leader accused the former premier of resorting to lies to remain relevant and added that she would pray for Khan's life so that he can see the progress made by Pakistan under the current dispensation.

“I am sure that the talk of video is yet another lie, and let me guarantee Imran that my father Nawaz Sharif has a big heart and he will ensure provision of security for you (Imran) more than what is being provided to our Prime Minister,” she claimed.

Separately, Imran Khan said no 'powerful killer' has ever been made accountable in the history of Pakistan.

"No one was arrested and made accountable in the assassination of first prime minister of Pakistan Liaquat Ali Khan, judicial murder of another premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the plane crash of Gen Ziaul Haq," Khan said, asking people to make a promise they would ensure that justice is served to him and the country in case something happens to him.

The 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was voted out of power last month through a no-confidence motion, which he alleges was masterminded by the US with the help of local players over his pursuance of an independent foreign policy.