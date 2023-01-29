Maryam Nawaz returns to Pakistan

Lahore, January 28
Senior vice-president of the PML-N Maryam Nawaz returned to Pakistan on Saturday to strengthen her party ahead of the crucial Assembly elections, nearly four months after she flew to London to meet his father and former Premier Nawaz Sharif.
Maryam, appointed as the party’s chief organiser, landed at Allama Iqbal International Airport here from Abu Dhabi. “Long live Pakistan,” she tweeted after her return.
She left Pakistan for London in October last year after she was acquitted in a corruption case. At the time, she had said she was “eager” to see her father Nawaz, whom she hadn’t met since 2019.
