"Massive cyberattack" against X, says Elon Musk amid global outage

Washington, DC [US], March 11 (ANI): After several hours of global outage was noticed on the social media platform X, SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, who is also the owner of the microblogging site, alleged a "massive cyberattack" against the platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Musk further alleged that this 'attack' has been carried out with a "lot of resources" and a large, coordinated "group and/or country" involved.

"There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing," he wrote on X.

He made the statement in response to a user on X, who cited the protests against DOGE and the targeting of Tesla stores, and said the possibility of this downtime being an 'attack' on X, can't be ruled out.

Musk's statement came after X faced a significant outage, with thousands of users worldwide reporting issues, according to Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages.

The outage peaked at 3 pm with 2,612 users reporting issues, followed by another spike between 6 pm and 7:30 pm, affecting 1,312 users. As of the latest update, the platform remains unstable.

Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.

Earlier, users took to Downdetector to express their frustration, with one user suggesting that Musk should "fire himself" due to his handling of the platform. Another user from India reported that the platform was not working in the country.

One individual wrote on the Downdetector site, "Musk need to fire himself. Terrible on running "X". One Indian citizen also commented and wrote, "Not working in India right now." (ANI)

