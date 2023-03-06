Massive fire at Rohingya camp in Bangladesh

ANI

Dhaka: A massive fire raced through a refugee camp for Rohingya Muslims in southern Bangladesh on Sunday, leaving thousands homeless, a fire official and the United Nations said. No casualties were reported immediately at Balukhali camp in Cox’s Bazar district, said Emdadul Haque, a fire service official. More than 1 million Rohingya refugees have fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar over several decades. AP

China destroying Tibetan identity, claims UN

Lhasa: A report by human rights experts of the United Nations on the eve of International Language Day on February 21 unmasked the real nature of oppression on Tibetans practised by the Communist Party of China (CCP) in the form of forced assimilation of Tibetan identity into the dominant Han Chinese identity, the Tibetan Press reported.