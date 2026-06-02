"Masterclass in selective moral outrage": Iran denounces EU censure of strikes against Kuwait

Tehran [Iran], June 2 (ANI): The Iranian Foreign Ministry has strongly criticised the European Union (EU) for targeting Tehran after it acted to protect itself against "US aggression launched from bases in neighbouring countries", describing the bloc's stance as "hypocritical, reckless and a masterclass in selective moral outrage."

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Defending Tehran's decision to launch strikes on foreign military bases and installations used to target Iranian territory, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei on Monday characterised the military operation as a "lawful exercise" of self-defence.

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In a statement posted on social media platform X, Baqaei noted, "The EU's statement blaming Iran for exercising its right to self-defence against US aggression launched from bases in neighbouring countries is a masterclass in selective moral outrage; it is hypocritical and reckless. The EU must remain faithful to the rule of law and the principles of the UN Charter that it has long claimed to uphold. It must stop appeasing aggressors while blaming those who respond to unlawful attacks."

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https://x.com/IRIMFA_SPOX/status/2061333012546044314?s=20

"Iran's strikes against those bases and assets that are used to launch unlawful attacks against Iran are a lawful exercise of self-defence. States have an established legal obligation not to allow their territory or assets to be used for invading other countries," the spokesperson added in his statement.

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The firm response from the Iranian ministry follows an official statement issued by the EU on May 29, which condemned Tehran's strike against Kuwait and reaffirmed its complete solidarity with the Kuwaiti government and its citizens.

The statement released by the 27-nation bloc reads, "The EU strongly condemns the latest attack by Iran against the State of Kuwait, violating its sovereignty according to international law, and reiterates its full solidarity with the Government and people of Kuwait. Such attacks pose a serious threat to regional security and stability."

The European body further called on all involved actors to adhere strictly to international law, alongside the foundational principles of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter.

"UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which urged Iran to cease its attacks against the Gulf states and Jordan, must be fully implemented. The EU will continue to support all efforts towards de-escalation and advocate for a sustainable solution regarding the war between the US, Israel and Iran," the European Union statement added. (ANI)

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