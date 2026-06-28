"Matter of immense pride and joy": PM Modi on being conferred with 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' award

Victoria [Seychelles], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the people and Government of Seychelles as well as President Patrick Herminie after being conferred with the Seychelles' special presidential distinction, 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon."

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This is the first time such an honour has been bestowed by the island country. Seychelles President conferred the award on PM Modi.

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PM Modi, who is in Seychelles as part of his three-day State Visit to the East African island nation, dedicated the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' award to nations combatting climate change challenges.

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Addresing a joint press statement with Hermine, PM Modi stated that the award reflected on India's ties and shared vision with the island country.

"It is a matter of immense pride and joy for me and for the 1.4 billion people of India, to be honoured with the title of 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon.' I humbly accept this honour and dedicate it to all those nations that are battling the challenge of climate change and view environmental conservation as a responsibility towards future generations. This is a pressing challenge which we have to overcome together," PM Modi said.

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PM dedicated the honour to the special friendship between India and Seychelles.

The Presidential Distinction recognizes PM's leadership and steadfast commitment to environmental conservation, sustainable development, climate resilience, blue economy and advancing the aspirations of the Small Island Developing States. These include initiatives like Mission LiFE, "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam", International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, International Big Cat Alliance, among others.

In his joint statement, PM Modi said that his visit assumes significance as it coincides with the 50th Independence Day of Seychelles. Utilising the occasion to brief on the ties between India and Seychelles, PM Modi said that their bilateral relations have transformed from friendship to trust, cooperation and public welfare.

"My visit takes place at a historic juncture as Seychelles marks 50 years of its independence, and we celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles. Over the course of these 50 years, we have transformed friendship into trust, trust into cooperation, and cooperation into public welfare," he affirmed.

The PM said that the two countries envision the transformation of the Indian Ocean to an "ocean of opportunity" with cooperation from Seychelles.

"The message of my Seychelles visit is clear: India envisions an Indian Ocean where maritime security is ensured alongside economic prosperity; Where our partnership is not based on size, but on mutual respect and trust; And where we do not go country-to-country, but move forward together. Our vision is to make Indian Ocean into an Ocean of Opportunity," he said.

"We will share India's successful experience in Digital Public Infrastructure with Seychelles," the Prime Minister said. "We believe the defence and security of India and Seychelles are integral to each other," PM Modi stated.

Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Modi and Seychelles President Herminie held bilateral talks with each other following delegation-level talks at the State House.

The two leaders welcomed the progress in implementation of outcomes from President Herminie's State Visit to India earlier this year, including projects under the USD 175 million Special Economic Package, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiwal stated.

PM and President Herminie reaffirmed the longstanding India-Seychelles partnership, and discussed cooperation in the areas of development partnership, health, infrastructure, economic cooperation, maritime security and people-to-people ties.

The two leaders also witnessed the exchange of several MoUs and agreements to deepen collaboration in the fields of healthcare, agriculture, digital payments, maritime cooperation, development partnership, space cooperation, legal cooperation, and capacity building.

Both sides launched the commemorative logo marking 50 years of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles. The leaders also witnessed the virtual ground-breaking of the Professional and Technical Education Centre in Seychelles. (ANI)

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