"Matter of life and death": UN urges Venezuela to fully unblock media access after earthquakes

Caracas [Venezuela], June 25 (ANI): United Nations experts on Thursday urged Venezuela to "immediately" unblock access to social media platforms and news networks, describing the current situation as a "life-and-death" scramble for details after devastating twin earthquakes struck the country.

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The death toll in the South American country has climbed to at least 164, while 971 others have been confirmed injured, acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez said in an update early today.

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According to CNN, authorities fear that the actual number of fatalities could be significantly higher due to the vast number of destroyed and damaged buildings, as emergency teams press on with search and rescue operations. Rodriguez noted that the region has been rattled by at least 30 aftershocks following the primary tremors.

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According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the back-to-back earthquakes struck the same region on Wednesday, with magnitudes registered at 7.2 and 7.5. The intense tremors caused numerous structures in the capital city of Caracas to crumble, forcing authorities to shut down the country's primary airport.

"For a country already facing enormous challenges, this is a devastating blow," the United Nations' Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela stated. The panel pressed the administration to allow human rights to "guide all aspects of the national and international response to this immense tragedy."

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The @UN Fact-Finding Mission on #Venezuela stands with Venezuelans after today's devastating #earthquakes. In these critical hours, access to information is life or death: CONATEL must immediately unblock all media and social networks. More ➡️ https://t.co/vsoICr2kHz pic.twitter.com/7NYHsMt1M2 — UN Human Rights Council Investigative Bodies (@uninvhrc) June 25, 2026

"As a critical first step, it is vital that CONATEL, the country's telecommunications regulator, fully unblock access to social media and all media outlets," the experts noted. They emphasised that in the wake of such a severe disaster, maintaining open networks would "be a matter of life and death", asserting that "there can be no excuse for failing to do so immediately."

The independent experts are mandated by the UN Human Rights Council but do not officially speak on behalf of the global body.

Highlighting the systemic media restrictions in the region, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) pointed out that Venezuela occupies the 159th position out of 180 nations on its global media freedom index, citing a long pattern of state-enforced media closures and online censorship.

"After years of repression and strict control over information under Nicolas Maduro's government, restrictions on the press and access to information were further exacerbated following the United States' illegal military intervention in 2026," RSF detailed on its website.

The media watchdog added, "The country has been plunged into deep uncertainty surrounding the protection of press freedom, despite the release of detained journalists in early 2026." (ANI)

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