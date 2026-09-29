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Home / World / "Matters relating to rivers will be discussed as part of Joint River Commission": MEA on Ganges Water Treaty with Bangladesh

"Matters relating to rivers will be discussed as part of Joint River Commission": MEA on Ganges Water Treaty with Bangladesh

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ANI
Updated At : 10:42 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said that discussions on the Ganga Water Treaty with Bangladesh continue at the technical level, while noting that matters concerning the Ganga and other rivers shared by the two countries are addressed through the Joint River Commission.

Responding to a question on Bangladesh's plans to seek a review of the agreement, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the existing mechanism between the two countries provides for discussions on shared rivers.

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"For the Ganga Water Treaty, and also for other rivers that we share between Bangladesh and India, we have a joint river commission, and all matters relating to rivers will be discussed as part of this river commission. At the technical level, meetings on the Ganga Water Treaty continue to happen," Jaiswal said.

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The remarks came after Chief Whip of the Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) Nurul Islam Moni on September 19 said that the country's government was reviewing 101 agreements and memorandums of understanding signed with India to identify inconsistencies and address them in a manner that serves the interests of both countries.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Moni said there was no plan to cancel the agreements, but provisions found to be against Bangladesh's interests would be removed following the review.

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"We will review the agreements made with India to check whether there are any inconsistencies. If any such inconsistencies are found, we will try to resolve them," Moni said.

"The relevant ministries and departments of Bangladesh will review the existing agreements to check for any inconsistencies. Only if such inconsistencies are found will discussions be held with India to address them," he added.

Moni had said that the government was reviewing 101 MoUs and agreements signed with India during the previous Awami League government and that the outcome of the exercise would be announced soon.

"We are reviewing the agreements that mean 101 MoUs, and you will get its (review) result soon," he had said.

New Delhi had taken note of the reports but has said it has not received any official communication from Dhaka regarding the matter.

"We also have seen some media reports on this matter, but nothing has been conveyed to us officially. Obviously, India will take all necessary actions to protect its interests," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a separate press briefing earlier this month.

Among the areas covered by earlier India-Bangladesh arrangements is connectivity through Bangladesh, including India's use of Chattogram and Mongla ports for transporting cargo to its northeastern states. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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