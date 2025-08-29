DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Mauritania’s coast guard says at least 49 die when boat carrying migrants capsized this week           

Mauritania’s coast guard says at least 49 die when boat carrying migrants capsized this week           

Authorities say the boat came from Gambia and capsized on Tuesday morning off the coast of Mheijrat
article_Author
AP
Nouakchott (Mauritania), Updated At : 05:16 PM Aug 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

At least 49 people have died when a boat carrying migrants capsized this week, the Mauritanian coast guard said on Friday.

Advertisement

Authorities said the boat came from Gambia and capsized on Tuesday morning off the coast of Mheijrat.

“The boat left Gambia a week ago and had 160 people on board, including Senegalese and Gambian nationals,” Mohamed Abdallah, the head of the coast guard, told The Associated Press.

Advertisement

“When the migrants saw the lights of the Mheijrat, they tried to move to one part of the boat, causing it to capsize,” Abdallah said.

The official said 49 bodies have washed ashore and just 17 people were rescued so far. The others remain missing, the official said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts