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Home / World / Mauritius: Inauguration of Ayurveda Information Corner takes place ahead of Ayurveda Day 2026 

Mauritius: Inauguration of Ayurveda Information Corner takes place ahead of Ayurveda Day 2026 

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ANI
Updated At : 11:07 PM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Port Louis [Mauritius], September 20 (ANI): As India and Mauritius continue to deepen their wide-ranging partnership, the inauguration of the Ayurveda Information Corner, along with a half-day symposium, took place at the University of Mauritius.

Sharing the details in a series of posts on X, the Indian High Commission in Port Louis said that this took place as part of the activities leading up to Ayurveda Day 2026.

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“A Half-Day Symposium and the inauguration of the Ayurveda Information Corner were organised at the University of Mauritius under the Know Ayurveda Campaign, an initiative of the AYUSH Information Cell, High Commission of India. The programme was graced by Dr Kaviraj Sharma Sukon, Minister of Tertiary Education, Science and Research, @AnuragSrivstava, High Commissioner, and other distinguished guests, including UoM officials, senior government officials, students, and researchers.”

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In his remarks, the High Commissioner highlighted the growing cooperation between India and Mauritius in Ayurveda, the importance of universities in ensuring continued and informed academic engagement with Ayurveda, and the efforts made by India to promote traditional medicine—the High Commission said on X.

https://x.com/HCI_PortLouis/status/2101536838959743357?s=20

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In another post, it noted how the newly inaugurated Ayurveda Information Corner will provide students, researchers, academics, and the wider community with access to educational resources and information on Ayurveda.

“This initiative marks another significant step toward strengthening Ayurveda education, awareness, research, and India–Mauritius cooperation in traditional medicine,” the post underlined.

https://x.com/HCI_PortLouis/status/2101536839622406295?s=20

As pace picks up for the celebrations of Ayurveda Day, earlier in September, Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, said that Ayurveda Day 2026 should go beyond being a government programme and evolve into a people’s movement and a national health communication campaign.

He emphasised that Ayurveda Day is not merely an occasion to celebrate India’s heritage but an opportunity to connect this heritage with the health requirements of the future.

The main Ayurveda Day celebrations will be held on 23 September 2026 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, with “Ayurveda for a Healthier Tomorrow” as its theme, reflecting the vision of connecting India’s rich Ayurvedic heritage with the evolving healthcare needs of the future.

The Ministry of Ayush has called upon all stakeholders, including the media, Ayurveda practitioners, researchers, institutions and citizens, to actively participate in the nationwide campaign for the 11th Ayurveda Day 2026. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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