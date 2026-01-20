Mauritius: India organises blood donation camp onboard ICGS Sankalp

Port Louis [Mauritius], January 20 (ANI): Anurag Srivastava, the High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, organised a blood donation camp onboard the Indian Coast Guard Ship Sankalp on Monday, which saw enthusiastic participation from various quarters of society.

Advertisement

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Indian Coast Guard said that the camp witnessed enthusiastic participation from the ship's crew, officials of the Indian High Commission and local volunteers.

Advertisement

High Commissioner Srivastava encouraged the donors and reiterated India's strong humanitarian commitment in the Indian Ocean Region.

Advertisement

The High Commission of #India in #Mauritius organised a Blood Donation Camp onboard @IndiaCoastGuard Ship Sankalp at #PortLouis today. The camp witnessed enthusiastic participation from the ship’s crew, #HCI officials, and local volunteers, resulting in the collection of vital… pic.twitter.com/jhPIJiFLLn — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) January 19, 2026

India and Mauritius have multifaceted and longstanding ties.

In November, India hosted the Seventh National Security Adviser-level meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC), bringing together top security officials from Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, with Seychelles participating as an Observer member and Malaysia joining for the first time as a Guest.

Advertisement

Earlier in October last year, INS Sutlej successfully completed a joint hydrographic survey with the Mauritius Hydrographic Service, covering an extensive area of approximately 35,000 square nautical miles.

The survey was conducted in close coordination with national agencies under the existing MoU between India and Mauritius, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The initiative will significantly contribute to marine charting, coastal regulation, resource management, and long-term environmental planning, thereby supporting Mauritius' Blue Economy goals. As part of the mission's capacity-building efforts, six personnel from various Mauritian ministries embarked onboard INS Sutlej for hands-on training in modern hydrographic techniques.

In addition, INS Sutlej carried out joint EEZ surveillance and anti-piracy patrols with the Mauritius National Coast Guard, strengthening regional maritime security.

In September, during the visit of Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, President Droupadi Murmu had noted how Mauritius occupies a special place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the 'MAHASAGAR Vision', reaffirming New Delhi's deep-rooted commitment to the Global South, as per an official release. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)