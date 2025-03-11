DT
Home / World / Mauritius PM bestows country's highest honour on PM Modi

Mauritius PM bestows country's highest honour on PM Modi

Modi is the first Indian to receive this prestigious award
PTI
Port Louis, Updated At : 08:43 PM Mar 11, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a community programme in Mauritius. (@NarendraModi YT via PTI Photo)
Mauritian Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam on Tuesday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred with the nation's highest honour, The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean.

Modi is the first Indian to receive this prestigious award, which recognises his contributions to strengthening ties between India and Mauritius.

This marks the 21st international award conferred upon PM Modi by a foreign nation. Ramgoolam said Modi is the fifth foreign national to receive this distinguished recognition.

