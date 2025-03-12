Port Louis [Mauritius], March 12 (ANI): Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam hosted a state dinner on Tuesday, in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that he is "immensely proud and honoured" on PM Modi accepting his invitation.

Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam welcomed Prime Minister Modi to the country's National Day celebrations, expressing his pride and gratitude for Modi's presence.

He also recalled being invited by PM Modi at his first swearing-in as the Prime Minister in 2014.

"I am immensely proud and honoured, Prime Minister, that you have accepted my invitation to grace our National Day celebrations with your presence despite your very heavy schedule. It is a testimony of your deep feelings for Mauritius," he said.

"On a personal note, I recall with great pride and a sense of profound gratitude the unique privilege you so kindly honoured me with by inviting me to your first swearing-in ceremony as Prime Minister of India in 2014. I am hopeful that you will invite me for the fourth swearing-in as well," he added.

Earlier, PM Modi addressed the gathering of the Indian community in Mauritius at a special event held at the Trianon Convention Centre, shared his personal connection with Mauritius, recalling his visit in 1998 to attend the International Ramayan Conference. "I came here in 1998 to attend the International Ramayan Conference... I can still experience that faith today, which I experienced years ago."

"The same emotions were witnessed last year when Lord Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha was organised in Ayodhya. The Mauritius government also announced a half-day holiday... This connection of faith is the base of the friendship between India and Mauritius," he added.

Notably, the event saw enthusiastic participation from the Indian diaspora, including students, professionals, socio-cultural organizations, and business leaders. It was also attended by several Ministers, Members of Parliament, and other dignitaries from Mauritius.

PM Modi is on an official visit to Mauritius from March 11-12. (ANI)

