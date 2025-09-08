DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam and spouse to visit India from September 9-16

Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam and spouse to visit India from September 9-16

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:35 PM Sep 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius, Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, and his spouse Veena Ramgoolam will undertake a state visit to India from September 9 to 16, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Advertisement

The visit will begin with their arrival in Mumbai on September 9, followed by engagements in the city. On September 10, the delegation will travel to Varanasi to continue the programme. On September 11, the Prime Minister will hold a call with the Indian Foreign Secretary and meet the Prime Minister of India.

Programmes are scheduled in Varanasi and Ayodhya on September 12, followed by engagements in Dehradun on September 13 and 14, and a visit to Tirupati on September 15. Later that day, the delegation will arrive in Delhi to continue the official programme.

Advertisement

On September 16, the Mauritian Prime Minister and his spouse will lay wreaths at Rajghat and Sadaiv Atal, visit the New Parliament Building, and hold calls with the President and a Cabinet Minister. The visit will conclude with their departure from Delhi, according to the MEA.

This marks the first overseas bilateral visit of Prime Minister Dr. Ramgoolam to India in his current term. He had earlier visited India in May 2014 as the only non-SAARC leader invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers.

Advertisement

During the visit, Prime Minister Ramgoolam will hold discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and call on President Droupadi Murmu to further the 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership' between the two countries. He will also attend a business event in Mumbai.

India and Mauritius share a close and special relationship rooted in historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties. As India's key maritime neighbor in the Indian Ocean Region, Mauritius holds an important place in India's Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region) and the 'Neighbourhood First Policy,' and is a key partner in the Global South.

The visit of Prime Minister Dr. Ramgoolam to India, following the visit of the Indian Prime Minister to Mauritius in March 2025, aims to advance the strong and enduring bonds between the two nations, the MEA release said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts