DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Mauritius Prime Minister to visit India from September 9 to 16

Mauritius Prime Minister to visit India from September 9 to 16

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:01 AM Sep 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam will undertake a state visit to India from September 9 to 16.

Advertisement

This will be the first overseas bilateral visit of Prime Minister Dr. Ramgoolam to India in his present term. Dr. Ramgoolam had earlier visited India in May 2014, as the only non-SAARC leader invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers.

During his visit to India, Prime Minister Ramgoolam will call on President Droupadi Murmu and hold discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further the 'Enhanced Strategic Partnership'.

Advertisement

A MEA release said that Dr Ramgoolam will also visit Mumbai, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Tirupati. In Mumbai, he would be attending a business event.

The release said India and Mauritius share a close and special relationship rooted in shared historical, cultural and people to people ties.

Advertisement

"As India's key maritime neighbor in the Indian Ocean Region, Mauritius holds a special place in India's Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region) and the 'Neighbourhood First Policy' and is a key partner in the Global South,' the release said.

"The visit of Prime Minister Dr. Ramgoolam to India, following the visit of the Prime Minister to Mauritius in March 2025, will advance the strong and enduring bonds between India and Mauritius," it added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts