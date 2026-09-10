Mauritius strengthens India ties as Indian arrivals grow 14.5% in first half of 2026

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) deepened its engagement with India through a four-city initiative across Pune, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, its third marketing operation in the country since January 2026, reaffirming the country’s importance as a key tourism market and strengthening the longstanding cultural and people-to-people ties between Mauritius and India.

According to an official release, from January to July 2026, Mauritius welcomed 51,005 Indian visitors, recording a 14.5% year-on-year growth. The rise reflects the destination’s continued popularity among Indian travellers and growing interest across a wider range of travel segments.

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The four cities were selected for their growing outbound travel potential and role as regional travel hubs. The initiative brought together 20+ tourism partners from Mauritius, including hotels, DMCs and airlines, for direct interactions with travel professionals across the markets.

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The engagements highlighted Mauritius beyond its established appeal for beach holidays, honeymoons and weddings, showcasing opportunities across leisure, family travel, luxury, MICE, wellness, golf, gastronomy and adventure. Travel advisors also gained insights into evolving traveller preferences and the destination’s diverse accommodation and experience offerings, helping them develop more varied Mauritius itineraries for their clients.

Held ahead of the upcoming travel season, the initiative also gave the trade an opportunity to familiarise themselves with the latest destination offerings and plan programmes well in advance, the release noted.

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For Indian travellers, Mauritius combines its beaches with a rich cultural heritage, nature, adventure, gastronomy, wellness and wildlife. Experiences such as Grand Bassin, Aapravasi Ghat, Chamarel, Black River Gorges, Le Morne Brabant and Casela offer opportunities to discover the island beyond its coastline.

The destination also benefits from visa-free access, a multicultural and multilingual population, widely available Indian culinary options, established hospitality infrastructure and direct air connectivity from key Indian cities, further supporting its appeal to the Indian market, the release stated.

Commenting on the India market, Benoit Harter, Director, India, Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, said, “India is much more than an important tourism market for Mauritius; it is a market with which we share deep cultural and historical connections. The warmth and familiarity between our two countries create a natural bond that extends into travel. Our engagement across Pune, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad was an opportunity to strengthen this relationship, understand the evolving Indian traveller and showcase the different facets of Mauritius. By engaging with the market ahead of the travel season, we wanted to give our partners the time and confidence to plan and promote Mauritius more effectively.”

MTPA will continue to build on its India strategy through trade partnerships, familiarisation trips for travel agents, media initiatives and targeted activity across major cities and emerging travel markets, with a focus on presenting Mauritius as a diverse, accessible and year-round destination for Indian travellers.

The Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) promotes Mauritius as a versatile island destination that extends well beyond its renowned beaches. With a strong focus on the Indian market, MTPA showcases the destination’s world-class hospitality, diverse accommodation portfolio, immersive experiences and growing opportunities across leisure, destination weddings, MICE, wellness, family and experiential travel, according to the release.

As Indian travel preferences continue to evolve, Mauritius is attracting a wider spectrum of travellers. A younger, experience-driven generation is exploring the island for its adventure, nature and nightlife, while wellness and spiritually inclined travellers are discovering the island as a setting for transformative and health-conscious journeys.

At the same time, couples and corporate groups are drawn to its hospitality infrastructure for destination weddings and for large-scale meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), supported by resort venues, event capacity and direct connectivity, reinforcing its positioning as a beyond-the-beach destination offering relaxation, rejuvenation and entertainment.

MTPA continues to undertake sustained marketing, promotional and digital initiatives in India to strengthen awareness and showcase the island’s offerings across travel segments. Connectivity from India is supported by three carriers, Air Mauritius, IndiGo and Air India, making Mauritius accessible from cities across India, to the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport, gateway to the island. Indian passport holders benefit from visa-free entry, with the visa issued free of charge on arrival at the airport, removing the need for any pre-travel paperwork, the release highlighted.

Travel is further eased by the island’s multicultural, multilingual character: English, French, Creole, Hindi and Bhojpuri are all widely spoken, and Indian cuisine, festivals and places of worship are part of everyday life — giving Indian visitors a sense of familiarity from the moment they arrive. (ANI)

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