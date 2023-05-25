May ban Imran Khan’s party: Pakistan defence minister

Islamabad, May 24

Pakistan is considering banning former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party for attacking the state, the defence minister said on Wednesday, a decision likely to enrage his supporters and exacerbate his confrontation with the military establishment.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had attacked the “very basis of state”, which could not be tolerated.

“It is under consideration to ban PTI,” he said, adding the parliament would have to give final approval for a government decision to ban the party.

The minister referred to protests by Khan supporters, who this month attacked military installations, including army headquarters, and government buildings.

PTI party lawyer Ali Zafar said such a move would be challenged in court. — Reuters

