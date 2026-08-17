Tehran [Iran], August 17 (ANI): Iran's military doctrine is shifting from a defensive posture towards an offensive one, with the country's armed forces preparing to adopt "transformative approaches" and take necessary action at the appropriate time, Iranian Fars News Agency reported.

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IRGC Political Deputy Brigadier General Yadollah Javani told Iranian state media that Iran's actions so far had been defensive but could assume an offensive character in the future.

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According to Fars, Javani said, "The enemy has been the initiator of the war, and Iran's actions are defensive, but they may take on an offensive aspect in the future."

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He added that the armed forces would adopt transformative approaches and that any necessary action to defend the country would be taken at the appropriate time.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported that Javani said the shift marked a significant transformation in Iran's military strategic doctrine and warned Tehran's adversaries to "anticipate strategic surprises."

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Javani also highlighted the mandate given to Iran's new commander-in-chief, Major-General Ahmad Vahidi, saying he had emphasised "maximum deterrence." Under this approach, defensive action by the armed forces would inherently take on an offensive shape to proactively neutralise threats, Al Jazeera reported.

"The enemy should know that it cannot catch us off-guard," Javani said. "Instead, it is the enemy that must anticipate strategic surprises."

"Whatever is necessary to defend this land, ensure security, and neutralise enemy threats will be executed at the appropriate time," he added.

The statement came as Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf said that Tehran emerged victorious both militarily and politically from what he described as an "unjust war" led by the United States and Israel, state broadcaster Press TV reported on Sunday.

In a post on Telegram, Press TV shared his remarks, in which the Iranian official said that the country stood firm against the "unjust war" led by the US and Israel.

In his remarks, Ghalibaf further noted, "I can say with complete conviction that we truly emerged victorious in this war, both militarily and politically."

His remarks came as US President Donald Trump has consistently claimed of destruction of Iran's military infrastructure.

As per Press TV, Ghalibaf also described the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States as a source of "pride and victory", saying it would help consolidate Iran's success on the diplomatic front.

"The MoU between Iran and the US is a source of pride and victory, helping to consolidate our success on the diplomatic front." (ANI)

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