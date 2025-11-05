DT
Home / World / "May his noble teachings continue to guide us": EAM Jaishankar extends wishes on Guru Nanak Jayanti

"May his noble teachings continue to guide us": EAM Jaishankar extends wishes on Guru Nanak Jayanti

ANI
Updated At : 09:25 PM Nov 05, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended warm greetings on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

In a post on X, he said, "Greetings on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. May his noble teachings continue to guide us in building an inclusive and harmonious society."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1985897082373489094

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu extended her warm greetings to citizens on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti (Gurpurab) on Wednesday and urged people to follow the teachings and principles of Guru Nanak Dev to create a harmonious and peaceful society.

In a post shared on social media platform X, the President wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad, especially our Sikh brothers and sisters."

In her message, President Murmu highlighted the profound teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, which focus on truth, justice, compassion, and equality. "This occasion inspires us to adopt the ideals and values of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and guides us towards building a better society. His message teaches us that living a life based on truth, justice, and compassion is the true measure of success. His teachings emphasise one God and human equality. He inspires us to live with honesty and to share resources with one another. On this occasion, let us imbibe the ideals of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in our lives and follow the path shown by him to build a more peaceful and prosperous nation," she added.

Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. The day is celebrated across the world with spiritual fervour, kirtan, processions, and acts of service, reflecting the Guru's message of equality, humility, and devotion to God. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

