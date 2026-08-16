"May India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership grow even stronger": PM Modi thanks Netanyahu for I-Day wishes

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his gratitude to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday for his wishes on the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, expressing confidence in the continued growth of bilateral relations between the two nations.

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Responding to greetings from the Israeli Prime Minister, PM Modi highlighted the significance of the bilateral relationship, expressing hope for its further expansion.

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"Thank you, Prime Minister Netanyahu, for your warm wishes," PM Modi posted on X. "May the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership grow even stronger, unlocking new opportunities and forging deeper people-to-people connections between our nations."

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https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2088850900936962283

Modi's remarks come after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's 80th Independence Day on Saturday, describing the friendship between both nations as "boundless".

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In a post on X by Israel's Prime Minister's Office, Netanyahu said that the two ancient nations seize the future together to bring a better life for their people.

"Congratulations to India and to my dear friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi on your 80th Independence Day. India and Israel achieved independence one year apart. We are two ancient nations that seize the future together to bring a better life for our people. Our innovation and friendship are boundless. The best is yet to come!" the post read.

Prior to this, PM Modi also thanked Israeli President Isaac Herzog for his greetings on India's 80th Independence Day and underscored the value of India's "friendship with Israel".

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi made a state visit to Israel from 25 to 26 February 2026 on the invitation of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. The Prime Minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprised of senior ministers and officials.

Recalling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Israel in 2017 and Prime Minister Netanyahu's visit to India in 2018, which together laid the foundation for a new era of partnership and collaboration, the leaders noted the immense progress made in the India-Israel bilateral relationship across diverse domains, including emerging technologies, cyber, agriculture, water management, health, entrepreneurship, defence, security, and more. Prime Minister Netanyahu and Prime Minister Modi agreed and decided to elevate the Strategic Partnership to a new level - 'A Special Strategic Partnership for Peace, Innovation & Prosperity', according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Prime Ministers reaffirmed their shared vision for a robust special strategic partnership rooted in mutual aspirations for peace, security and prosperity through technological innovations and entrepreneurship. The leaders acknowledged that Indian and Israeli capabilities complement each other perfectly - Israel is a global powerhouse of technology and innovation, and India serves as a hub of talent, manufacturing excellence and entrepreneurial energy.

The Prime Ministers affirmed their commitment to integrating India's and Israel's advancements in AI, cybersecurity, semiconductors, quantum computing, biotechnology, agriculture and water management, defence platforms, and space exploration. This partnership strengthens India's vision of an 'Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat 2047' and aims to spark the next wave of technological transformation and shared progress of both countries, according to MEA.

Underscoring the shared commitment to transform policy priorities into tangible outcomes, the Prime Ministers emphasised the importance of institutionalising bilateral mechanisms across Government-to-Government, Business-to-Business, and People-to-People domains to ensure sustained collaboration and meaningful impact. (ANI)

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