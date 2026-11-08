Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / "May its light inspire us to ever uphold unity, peace, hope": Macron extends Diwali greetings

"May its light inspire us to ever uphold unity, peace, hope": Macron extends Diwali greetings

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:37 PM Nov 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Paris [France], November 8 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday extended Diwali greetings to Indians in India, France and across the world, wishing that the festival's light would inspire people to uphold the values of unity, peace and hope.

Taking to Instagram, Macron shared a photograph accompanied by a message conveying his wishes to people celebrating the festival.

"Wishing all my Indian friends in India, France, and around the world, a very happy Diwali! May its light inspire us to ever uphold unity, peace, and hope!" Macron wrote.

He also shared the greeting in Hindi, extending his heartfelt wishes to everyone on the occasion of Diwali.

Advertisement

"My heartfelt wishes to everyone on the occasion of Diwali! May the light of Diwali inspire us to uphold unity, peace, and hope!" the Hindi message read in translation.

Adding a musical touch to his Diwali post, the French President used the instrumental version of the song 'Jai Ho' by AR Rahman from the film 'Slumdog Millionaire' as the background music.

Earlier, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also extended Diwali greetings to people celebrating the festival across the world.

Advertisement

In his message, Albanese conveyed his best wishes to everyone observing Deepavali, describing it as a celebration of the victory of light and an occasion that brings communities together across religious and cultural boundaries.

"I send my best wishes to everyone observing Deepavali, the great celebration of the victory of light," Albanese said.

Highlighting the festival's cultural and spiritual significance, the Australian Prime Minister said Deepavali is celebrated by Hindu, Jain, Sikh and Buddhist communities and represents an ancient tradition of spiritual and personal renewal, generosity and new beginnings.

Advertisement

He further noted that the festival's values extend beyond religious and cultural boundaries, carrying a message of compassion and understanding.

"With love and unity at its luminous heart, it is a message and an invitation that is as welcome now as it has ever been," Albanese said.

Albanese also highlighted the growing significance of Deepavali in Australia's multicultural identity and acknowledged the contributions of the Indian diaspora and other communities celebrating the festival.

"We can all take pride and joy in just how intrinsically Deepavali has become part of the face of modern Australia. As you honour the birthright of your heritage, you add so much to the land that is your home, just as you and your community have through generations of hard work, aspiration and an abiding love of country," he said.

He described the contributions of these communities as a gift to all Australians and expressed hope that the celebrations would inspire people towards a brighter future.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is celebrated by Hindu, Jain, Sikh and other communities across the world. The festival is marked by the lighting of diyas, prayers, family gatherings and cultural celebrations, symbolising the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts