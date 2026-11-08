"May its light inspire us to ever uphold unity, peace, hope": Macron extends Diwali greetings

Paris [France], November 8 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday extended Diwali greetings to Indians in India, France and across the world, wishing that the festival's light would inspire people to uphold the values of unity, peace and hope.

Taking to Instagram, Macron shared a photograph accompanied by a message conveying his wishes to people celebrating the festival.

"Wishing all my Indian friends in India, France, and around the world, a very happy Diwali! May its light inspire us to ever uphold unity, peace, and hope!" Macron wrote.

He also shared the greeting in Hindi, extending his heartfelt wishes to everyone on the occasion of Diwali.

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"My heartfelt wishes to everyone on the occasion of Diwali! May the light of Diwali inspire us to uphold unity, peace, and hope!" the Hindi message read in translation.

Adding a musical touch to his Diwali post, the French President used the instrumental version of the song 'Jai Ho' by AR Rahman from the film 'Slumdog Millionaire' as the background music.

Earlier, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also extended Diwali greetings to people celebrating the festival across the world.

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In his message, Albanese conveyed his best wishes to everyone observing Deepavali, describing it as a celebration of the victory of light and an occasion that brings communities together across religious and cultural boundaries.

"I send my best wishes to everyone observing Deepavali, the great celebration of the victory of light," Albanese said.

Highlighting the festival's cultural and spiritual significance, the Australian Prime Minister said Deepavali is celebrated by Hindu, Jain, Sikh and Buddhist communities and represents an ancient tradition of spiritual and personal renewal, generosity and new beginnings.

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He further noted that the festival's values extend beyond religious and cultural boundaries, carrying a message of compassion and understanding.

"With love and unity at its luminous heart, it is a message and an invitation that is as welcome now as it has ever been," Albanese said.

Albanese also highlighted the growing significance of Deepavali in Australia's multicultural identity and acknowledged the contributions of the Indian diaspora and other communities celebrating the festival.

"We can all take pride and joy in just how intrinsically Deepavali has become part of the face of modern Australia. As you honour the birthright of your heritage, you add so much to the land that is your home, just as you and your community have through generations of hard work, aspiration and an abiding love of country," he said.

He described the contributions of these communities as a gift to all Australians and expressed hope that the celebrations would inspire people towards a brighter future.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is celebrated by Hindu, Jain, Sikh and other communities across the world. The festival is marked by the lighting of diyas, prayers, family gatherings and cultural celebrations, symbolising the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. (ANI)

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