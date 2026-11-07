"May this festival of lights bring you peace, hope, goodness": UAE PM extends Diwali greetings

Dubai [UAE], November 7 (ANI): Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Saturday extended Diwali greetings to people celebrating the festival in the UAE and around the world, wishing them peace, hope, happiness and prosperity.

In a post on X, the UAE Prime Minister, who is also the Crown Prince of Dubai, conveyed his festive wishes and highlighted the message of goodness and positivity associated with the Festival of Lights.

"Warmest wishes and greetings to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May this festival of lights bring you peace, hope, and goodness, and may your days be filled with safety, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Diwali!" Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in his post on X.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended Diwali greetings to the people of the country, wishing them happiness, peace and prosperity, and said he would continue his tradition of celebrating the festival with jawans.

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In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Have a great Diwali!"

Sharing a video message, PM Modi said the entire country was illuminated with lights on the occasion and described Diwali as a symbol of the country's resolve against darkness.

“Hello! The holy festival of Diwali, the whole country is lit up with lights. This festival of light is an introduction to our resolve against darkness. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali. May this festival of yours, your future time be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity,” he said.

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The Prime Minister also spoke about his annual tradition of celebrating Diwali with jawans, saying he makes it a point to spend the festival among the country's soldiers.

“Like you, I celebrate Diwali with great enthusiasm, and as you know, it has become a tradition for me to spend this day among our jawans, a practice I will continue this year as well. Once again, my best wishes to you all for Diwali!” he said.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, will be celebrated on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The festival falls on Amavasya, or the new moon night, in the Hindu lunar month of Kartik.

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The five-day celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival and Lakshmi Puja will be observed on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 9 and Bhai Dooj on November 10.

The main day of Diwali is traditionally marked by lighting diyas, decorating homes with rangoli, offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, and exchanging sweets and festive greetings. (ANI)

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