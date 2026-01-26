"May your Republic continue to grow stronger": Sri Lanka LoP Sajith Premadasa extends greetings on 77th Republic Day

Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 26 (ANI): Sri Lanka's Leader of the Opposition and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader Sajith Premadasa extended greetings to India on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day celebrations on Monday and wished for the Republic "to continue to grow stronger". He also appreciated the country's "enduring" commitment to democracy.

Advertisement

The Leader of Oppositon of Sri Lanka, through his official X post, said that India's enduring commitment to democracy stands as a reminder that institutions, resilience, and the will of the people still matter.

Advertisement

Through his official X post, he said, " On Indian Republic Day, I extend my warm wishes to the people of India. In a turbulent world, India's enduring commitment to democracy stands as a reminder that institutions, resilience, and the will of the people still matter. May your republic continue to grow stronger."

Advertisement

Earlier, on January 2, Sajith Premadasa said that India's leadership is indispensable for ensuring security and stability in the Indian Ocean region and for maintaining long-term peace across South Asia.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ANI from Colombo, Premadasa said that India's and Sri Lanka's national interests clearly converge, laying the foundation for mutual respect, understanding and constructive cooperation between the two neighbours.

Advertisement

Acknowledging India as a global superpower, Premadasa said this reality must be recognised both regionally and internationally. He reiterated his support for India's permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council, saying it would reflect current global power dynamics.

Premadasa praised the Indian government's recent policies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that India has made purposeful efforts to support the Sri Lankan people during times of economic hardship and crisis. He said strong India-Sri Lanka relations have delivered tangible benefits by helping meet the basic economic, social, health and developmental needs of Sri Lankans.

"India's leadership in the region is very important. It is indispensable to promoting both regional security and global security," Premadasa said, adding that the bilateral relationship between the two countries is thriving and continues to add value to Sri Lanka. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)