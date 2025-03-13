MDNIY embarks on 100-day countdown to 11th International Day of Yoga with Grand Yoga Mahotsav 2025

By Vanshika Saxena

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): India is gearing up for the 11th International Day of Yoga, and the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) recently hosted the grand Yoga Mahotsav 2025 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. This event marked the 100-day countdown to the global celebration on June 21.

The Yoga Mahotsav 2025 saw participation from renowned yoga gurus, health professionals, and yoga enthusiasts from across the country. Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav, Head of Yoga Vidya Gurukul Vishwas Mandlik, and Padma Vibhushan awardee and Member of Parliament D Veerendra Heggade were among the esteemed dignitaries who attended the event.

Vishwas Mandlik emphasized the importance of consistency in yoga practice, stating that daily practice is essential to reaping the benefits of yoga. For optimal results, he recommended a combination of 40 minutes of asanas, 15 minutes of pranayama, and 5 minutes of Om chanting.

He stated, "Just learning yoga is not enough; people learn and then forget. Only daily practice will bring benefits. Just like food--if you skip a day, your body won't function properly. The same applies to yoga; it must be practiced daily for at least an hour. As I mentioned in my lecture, do 40 minutes of asanas, 15 minutes of pranayama, and 5 minutes of Om chanting--this is the best combination for results. Yoga enhances physical health, mental well-being, and intellectual growth, but consistency is key. Even Patanjali's scriptures emphasise 'Dirghakal,' meaning yoga should be practiced regularly and with dedication over a long period. Without faith and commitment, its benefits won't be fully realised. Yoga is truly a gift--it helps solve all problems in human life."

Padma Vibhushan awardee D Veerendra Heggade highlighted yoga's role in maintaining both mental and physical well-being. He cited research from America that showed practicing yoga in the morning can make people feel more energetic and active.

He noted, "Daily yoga keeps the world fit and the mind free. We are always concerned about maintaining a healthy mind and body, and yoga is the perfect blend of both. Research conducted in America has clinically proven that practicing yoga in the morning makes people feel more energetic and active. On the other hand, those who skip it often feel tired and exhausted. Yoga helps maintain energy levels, which is why we emphasise that yoga is important for everyone--it's the key to a healthy and balanced life."

The Yoga Mahotsav 2025 aimed to foster awareness and encourage global participation in yoga. Around 100 cities and 100 organizations will participate in the 100-day countdown leading up to International Yoga Day to foster awareness and encourage global participation in the discipline.

Yoga Teacher Shiv Shankar Nautiyal reflected on the event's significance, reminding everyone that Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the idea of International Yoga Day at the United Nations in 2014. The proposal received overwhelming support and has been celebrated annually on June 21 since 2015.

He stated, "Yoga is one of the major components which not only helps to prevent the disease, it will even help to manage the ailments. Now, challenges most people are facing when it comes to taking any medication for any ailments because each and every medication, if it is not taken meticulously, may give rise to lots of complications. To combat the complication, again, they need to take another medication. At that time, we need to adopt a drugless tool, which is yoga. So there is no any drug, just naturally you need to do all the yogic activities. It starts from loosening exercise, asanas, doing all physical postures, then pranayama and meditation."

Nautiyal reflected on the event's significance, saying, "Today, we have gathered at Vigyan Bhawan to celebrate Yoga Mahotsav. Our Ayush Minister was present here, along with many dignitaries and yoga enthusiasts. Most importantly, today marks the 100-day countdown to International Yoga Day--a significant beginning towards the grand global celebration of yoga. I would like to remind everyone that back in 2014, our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, proposed at the United Nations that yoga should be recognised on a global platform and that an International Yoga Day should be established. To our great fortune, this proposal received overwhelming support from countries worldwide and was passed in record time. Since 2015, we have been celebrating this occasion every year on June 21st, and today, the whole world unites to honour the transformative power of yoga."

MDNIY is an autonomous organisation registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, and functioning under the Ministry of Ayush, Govt. of India. The Institute aims to promote a deeper understanding of Yoga philosophy and practices based on ancient Yoga Traditions for the holistic health and well-being of all. (ANI)

