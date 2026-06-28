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Home / World / MEA advises Kailash Manasarovar Yatra pilgrims not to commence journey from India without required travel documents

MEA advises Kailash Manasarovar Yatra pilgrims not to commence journey from India without required travel documents

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ANI
Updated At : 02:38 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs issued an advisory for Indian Citizens undertaking the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra through tours by private tour operators.

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This Ministry in its statement on Saturday, said it is in receipt of several requests for help and assistance from Indian citizens stuck in Nepal while undertaking Kailash Mansarovar Yatra without the required entry permit and visas for China, through tours organized by private tour operators.

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Citizens are advised not to commence their journey from India until all required travel documents have been obtained for undertaking the complete journey. Commencing travel without confirmed documentation or in anticipation of obtaining the necessary documentation increases the likelihood of being stranded.

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The statement further said that pilgrims are also strongly advised to verify that their tour operator is duly registered and authorised.

Around 52 Indian citizens travelling to Kailash Mansarovar are currently stranded in Kathmandu, Nepal, and are seeking urgent assistance for their safe onward journey.

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The matter was flagged by Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Saturday, who urged the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian embassies to intervene and provide immediate support to the stranded pilgrims.

In a post on X, Sule highlighted the situation and appealed for coordinated action by authorities.

"Around 52 Indian citizens travelling to Kailash Mansarovar are currently stranded in Kathmandu, Nepal and are in need of urgent assistance," she wrote.

She further requested intervention from the External Affairs Minister and Indian embassies in Nepal and China.

"Requesting Dr S Jaishankar, Embassy of India in Kathmandu, Nepal, Embassy of India in Beijing, China and Ministry of External Affairs, India to kindly look into the matter and extend the necessary support to ensure their safe onward journey," she added.

On June 20, the first batch of pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 crossed into China through the India-China border at Nathu La Pass. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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