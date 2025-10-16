MEA announces transition to reinstating embassy in Afghanistan in "next few days"

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that the upgrade of India's Technical Mission in Kabul to a full-fledged Embassy of India will take place in the next few days.

Advertisement

"Presently, we have a technical mission in Kabul. The transition from this technical mission to the embassy will happen in the next few days," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during the weekly media briefing.

Advertisement

India's Technical Mission has been operational in Kabul since June 2022, providing limited diplomatic and humanitarian engagement after the closure of the Indian Embassy in August 2021, following the withdrawal of US-led NATO forces from Afghanistan.

Advertisement

The announcement follows External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's declaration last week during his bilateral meeting with Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who was on a six-day visit to India to strengthen bilateral ties.

"India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan. To enhance that, I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India's Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India," Jaishankar said in his opening remarks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Advertisement

Jaishankar also announced a series of development and humanitarian initiatives, including six new projects in Afghanistan, the details of which are expected to be finalised soon.

The reopening of India's embassy in Kabul will mark the first full diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after four years. The move comes as New Delhi and Kabul work to expand cooperation in trade, healthcare, and cultural exchange.

Since 2021, India has maintained limited engagement through its technical mission, focusing primarily on humanitarian assistance, including food aid, medical supplies, and support for education and infrastructure.

Muttaqi's visit last week also drew attention after a press conference held by the Taliban-appointed Afghan delegation at the Embassy of Afghanistan in New Delhi excluded women journalists.

The MEA clarified that it had "no involvement" in organising the media interaction. Following criticism from Indian media and politicians, Muttaqi later said the exclusion of women journalists was "not intentional", attributing it to a "technical issue."

"With regards to the press conference, it was on short notice and a short list of journalists was decided," he said, explaining that the participation list was based on logistical reasons rather than gender discrimination. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)