MEA calls for "unimpeded, safe navigation" through Hormuz, hopes US attacks on vessels "come to an end" soon

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday reiterated India's position on ensuring "unimpeded and safe navigation" through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law amid the ongoing crises in West Asia, while expressing concern over the recent US strikes on three commercial vessels, with Indian seafarers aboard hoping that the attacks would "come to an end" soon.

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Addressing a special briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to France and Slovakia, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India had consistently advocated for the free and secure movement of vessels through the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz.

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"We have stated our position in the Strait of Hormuz. We would like, we want, and we have urged that there be unimpeded and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, keeping with international law. So that is our position. This is a topic which will come up for discussion, and we'll put our points across," Jaiswal said.

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Speaking on the US strikes on three foreign-flagged commercial vessels, carrying Indian seafarers and leading to the death of three, Jaiswal said India was closely monitoring the developments and hoped that the situation would de-escalate at the earliest.

"We are deeply concerned at these attacks and hope and expect these will come to an end," he added.

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Earlier today, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that American forces had struck the Guinea-Bissau-flagged oil tanker MT Jalveer, carrying 20 Indian seafarers, in the Gulf of Oman, claiming that the ship had violated the US blockade against Iran in the region.

According to a statement issued by CENTCOM, the vessel attempted to transport Iranian oil and failed to comply with repeated directions from US forces and at around 11:20 pm ET on June 10, two Hellfire missiles were fired into the ship's engine room to stop its movement.

"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) acted against Guinea-Bissau flagged M/T Jalveer as it attempted to transport oil from Iran through the Gulf of Oman. A U.S. aircraft fired two Hellfire missiles into the ship's engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from U.S. Forces," the statement read.

This marks the third commercial vessel attacked by US forces in the Gulf of Oman this week. Earlier, Palau-flagged vessels MT Marivex and MT Settebello were disabled on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, for attempting to transport Iranian oil.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that three Indian seafarers have lost their lives in the attack on the vessel MT Settebello and have been identified.

During the inter-ministerial briefing on the development of West Asia, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that efforts are underway to bring their mortal remains to India at the earliest and he also confirmed that the attack on MT Jalveer was carried out by the US Navy operating in the region.

"These attacks came from the US Navy that is stationed there. As you would have seen in the various reports, as also in what was clarified through our statements and otherwise from this podium, the three ships that have been involved in the incidents are foreign-flagged," he said.

Jaiswal further stated that two of the vessels were under sanctions imposed by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), while another was under the category of a non-compliant ship.

"I also understand that two of them are OFAC-sanctioned ships and one of them is also in the category of a non-compliant ship," Jaiswal stated.

On the deceased Indian crew members involved in the attack on the vessel MT Settebello, the MEA spokesperson confirmed that the identification process had been completed.

According to CENTCOM, since the blockade was initiated on April 13, US forces have disabled nine non-compliant vessels, redirected 135 ships that complied, and allowed 42 vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass.

"CENTCOM forces have disabled nine non-compliant vessels, redirected 135 ships that complied, and allowed 42 vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass since initiating the blockade on April 13," the CENTCOM statement read.

The blockade is enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas amid diplomatic engagement to achieve a complete solution to the hostilities in West Asia, including all Iranian ports in the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

The conflict, which was initiated on February 28, after US-Israeli forces struck Iran, has caused a major regional and geopolitical disruption as Iran and the US lock horns to virtually control the strategic Strait of Hormuz, one of the key routes for global energy trade. (ANI)

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