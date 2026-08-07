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Home / World / MEA calls out 'fake news' over report claiming India sought defence pact with Israel after Pak-Saudi-Turkey deal

MEA calls out 'fake news' over report claiming India sought defence pact with Israel after Pak-Saudi-Turkey deal

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ANI
Updated At : 10:59 PM Aug 07, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday dismissed as 'fake news' reports alleging that India had requested Israel to sign a defence pact in response to the newly formed Pakistan-Saudi Arabia-Turkey security framework.

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The assertion originated from Turkish media outlet Straturka before gaining traction across social media platforms. Quoting unnamed Pakistani sources, the report alleged that New Delhi had initiated talks with Tel Aviv for a defence pact to offset the trilateral alliance.

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Rebutting the claim, the MEA's Fact Check unit published a screenshot of the article, marking it 'fake news.'

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"We caution against such malicious posts on social media platforms which use AI to create fake content!" the MEA Fact Check wing said in a post on X.

The official response follows the signing of the "Mecca Joint Defence Agreement" between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, a pact designed to enhance military synergy and joint security among the signatory states.

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Pakistan's foreign ministry stated that the treaty aims to reinforce collective deterrence, noting that "any armed attack against any one of the three States shall be regarded as an attack against them all." The framework additionally outlines expanded defence cooperation across various domains.

Commenting on the trilateral treaty on Friday, the MEA confirmed that New Delhi is observing the situation.

Addressing a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "This is also a development that we are closely following, and we shall keep you updated."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a telephone interaction on Thursday, deliberating on avenues to advance the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership and reviewing bilateral collaboration across diverse sectors.

During Friday's press briefing, Jaiswal clarified that the call was placed from the Israeli side. "During the conversation, it was discussed as to how we can further strengthen this bond, this friendship that we have with Israel across various sectors," Jaiswal said, underscoring the strong bilateral relationship between the two countries. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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